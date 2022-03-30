Susan Collins says she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson

Susan Collins (Screen Shot)
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has effectively ensured that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.
Collins this week became the first Republican to announce that she will vote for Jackson's confirmation.
"After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," Collins explained in a statement. "I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position."
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) also recently said he would vote to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee.