Susan Collins: Leaked SCOTUS decision is 'completely inconsistent' with what Kavanaugh told me
Susan Collins with then-President Donald trump (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is speaking up about the leaked draft Supreme Court ruling that completely overturns Roe v. Wade.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Collins said the leaked opinion seemingly contradicts assurances given to her by Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch about their stances on maintaining precedent for abortion rights.

"If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," Collins said, per CNN's Manu Raju.

Collins added that she would nonetheless wait to see the final ruling out before delivering a final verdict on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch's truthfulness.

In 2018, Collins delivered a crucial vote in favor of Kavanaugh in which she defiantly insisted that she believed he would keep his word on keeping Roe v. Wade the law of the land if he were to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Given this, Collins is facing a backlash for her vote, especially as she has built a career for herself as a rare Senate Republican who is in favor of reproductive rights.

