Suspect wounded two men and killed a third because they were homeless: police

A suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with wounding two men and murdering a third, allegedly because they were homeless, police said.
Gerald Brevard III, 31, was indicted on federal hate crime charges in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Justice Department. Brevard was charged with 17 total counts for his alleged crimes, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, mayhem, and firearms offenses. He is set to be arraigned on the charges on Oct. 18.
According to the indictment, all of the attacks occurred this past March. Brevard first attacked two men in Washington, D.C., assaulting them with a gun and causing one to suffer "serious and permanent bodily injury.” It is also alleged that Brevard shot and killed a third man, 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, the next day, and had also stabbed him.
The indictment alleges that Brevard attacked these three men because they were either homeless, or Brevard simply believed that they looked homeless.
As a result, the Justice Department claimed that these attacks were "bias-related hate crimes," and Brevard could potentially face more charges if a bias is proved.
The attacks caused a massive manhunt to get underway in both Washington, D.C. and New York City, involving the city's Metropolitan Police Department and multiple federal agencies. It was thought that Brevard may have been connected to a string of attacks on homeless people in New York City, including another fatal shooting of a homeless man, so the NYPD also joined the investigation.
Brevard was arrested days after the attacks, on March 15, though he has only been charged with the crimes in Washington, D.C.
If found guilty, Brevard could face up to 1.5 times the prison sentence if it is proved that the attacks were hate crimes, according to the Justice Department.
Sadly, this is not a standalone trend, as violence against the homeless appears to be increasing. According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, there were 1,852 acts of violence against homeless people from 1999 to 2019, with 515 of them being fatal.
"What are you doing, Whoopi?" asked Joy Behar. "Thinking about it."
"I'm thinking him going to jail," Goldberg joked. The audience broke into hysterics.
Co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst, explained that Attorney General Letitia James "has the goods" on Trump.
"It's a 220-page lawsuit, and it lays out his financial statements for years and years and years," she said. "And it also says that he wildly inflated the worth of nearly every one of his properties and overall. That lawsuit said that 11 of his annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations. You can get put in jail for just doing that one thing, just one."
"He'll go to jail and be, like, it's the biggest, most beautiful cell I've ever been in. 14,000-square-foot cell I'm in," Behar joked. "One more thing. you know, when Rosie O'Donnell went after him, everybody remembers that, right? The thing that got him really ticked off, not the hair thing. He didn't care about that. It was because she went after the money. She said he doesn't have the money. He's a liar and an exaggerator and that made him so vicious. He was like a vicious animal. He really was."
Congressman Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, was the lead impeachment manager for the second impeachment of Donald Trump, and has repeatedly been the subject of praise for his passionate defense of democracy.
On Wednesday, as many were focused on the New York Attorney General's announcement of a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, other Trump associates and several of the former president's businesses, and still others focused on President Joe Biden's historic speech before the United Nations, Congressman Raskin was sitting in a House Judiciary Committee hearing fielding a conspiratorial question from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), as Mediaite reported.
Raskin's destruction of GOP conspiracy theories and talking points started with Massie dredging up Ray Epps. Mediate explains the background:
"The theory holds that Epps was acting as an agent provocateur working for the deep state who was at the Capitol to rile up supporters of Donald Trump and get them to cause mayhem. Trump himself held a rally that morning and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol as the 2020 presidential election was being certified by members of Congress. The former president falsely claimed the election was stolen from him."
Raskin wasn't having it.
Massie claimed they "were told" a transcript of the January 6 Committee's interview with Epps "would be released, but it's never been released."
Raskin blasted Massie in response.
"None of the transcripts have been released so you don't need a conspiracy theory about that," he replied. "We've done more than a thousand interviews. You guys are trying to make this poor schmuck who showed up to your protest into something a lot bigger than he is. He’s just trying to survive and he’s on your side. You don’t have many voters left, you might want to try to hang on to them without demonizing and vilifying your own people."
Raskin was unrelenting.
"That's the Donald Trump way. Sell everybody else down the road. Unless you can get a pardon," Raskin continued. "Most people have opened their eyes about what he's done to our country. What he's done to his family."
But the back-and-forth did not end there.
Congressman Raskin took Massie on a walk through recent history over the creation of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Blasting House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Raskin said, "After we went back and conveyed our agreement to the GOP proposal," about the formation of a committee to investigate the January 6 attack, "it was vetoed by the fourth branch of government," meaning Donald Trump, who Raskin has previously referred to in that manner.
"It was vetoed by the cult leader, Donald Trump, who said he wanted no investigation at all! That’s your guy! Donald Trump, he said he wanted no investigation. And so, you pulled the plug on the investigation you originally advocated because Donald Trump didn’t want it. Let’s tell some truth! You’re talking about the truth? I’m giving you the truth! I’m giving you the facts about it!"
"And then when Speaker Pelosi said, 'well in that case the House of Representatives will conduct our own investigation,' then, again, you guys boycotted because you wanted to put pro-insurrection members on the committee. And so, we ended up with a bipartisan committee of people really interested in getting the facts," Raskin reminded Massie.
"And you know what? This is what you guys can’t stand: America listened to it because we had real congressional hearings," he said proudly, noting that "25, 30 million Americans [were] watching because we told the truth about Donald Trump’s assault on democratic institutions and the right to vote in America."
Raskin launched in to a near-rendition of the courtroom scene in "A Few Good Men," declaring, "maybe you can’t handle the truth, but that’s the reality and nobody’s laid a glove on any of the testimony that has come out during those hearings."
"So, we hear this absurd whining about 'Ray Epps,' who has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. And all of these conspiracy theory allegations have been debunked – up and down. Up and down! You think you’ve got something? Bring him in and talk to him or send us a letter. But why don’t you deal with the reality of the situation?"
Once again, Raskin is receiving high praise for his defense of democracy.
Journalist, author, Emmy-Award winning producer Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family, responded to the video by saying, "Damn, I love this. It’s so good." Rep. Raskin is "speaking truth to power and the other side can’t handle it."
Journalist, CEO, and foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf said he's "Always so grateful" that Raskin "is a member of our Congress."
Award-winning screenwriter, film-and-television producer and director Mark Frost says "Raskin is an American hero. This is thrilling stuff; you couldn’t WRITE a better speech and he’s winging it."
Social media influencer and former NBA player Rex Chapman called Rep. Raskin "a superstar."
Van Badham, Australian writer and columnist for The Guardian (Australia), pointing to a clip of Raskin offered this summation: "If you’re unfamiliar with Jamie Raskin; this is a man who has survived cancer, January 6 and the tragic death of his adult son. He’s someone whose shown a strength of character and personal resilience that puts him far beyond anything the Republicans could try to lay on him."
On Sept. 26, 2022, NASA plans to change an asteroid’s orbit.
The large binary asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos currently pose no threat to Earth. But by crashing a 1,340-pound (610-kilogram) probe into Didymos’ moon at a speed of approximately 14,000 mph (22,500 kph), NASA is going to complete the world’s first full-scale planetary defense mission as a proof of concept. This mission is called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.
I am a scholar who studies space and international security, and it is my job to ask what the likelihood really is of an object crashing into the planet – and whether governments are spending enough money to prevent such an event.
To find the answers to these questions, one has to know what near-Earth objects are out there. To date, NASA has tracked only an estimated 40% of the bigger ones. Surprise asteroids have visited Earth in the past and will undoubtedly do so in the future. Experiments like the DART mission may help prepare humanity for such an event.
The orbits of thousands of asteroids (in blue) cross paths with the orbits of planets (in white), including Earth’s. NASA/JPL
The threat from asteroids and comets
Millions of cosmic bodies, like asteroids and comets, orbit the Sun and often crash into the Earth. Most of these are too small to pose a threat, but some can be cause for concern. Near-Earth objects include asteroids and comets whose orbits will bring them within 120 million miles (193 million kilometers) of the Sun.
Astronomers consider a near-Earth object a threat if it will come within 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kilometers) of the planet and if it is at least 460 feet (140 meters) in diameter. If a celestial body of this size crashed into Earth, it could destroy an entire city and cause extreme regional devastation. Larger objects – 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) or more – could have global effects and even cause mass extinctions.
But smaller objects can also cause significant damage. In 1908, an approximately 164-foot (50-meter) celestial body exploded over the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia. It leveled more than 80 million trees over 830 square miles (2,100 square kilometers). In 2013, an asteroid only 65 feet (20 meters) across burst in the atmosphere 20 miles (32 kilometers) above Chelyabinsk, Russia. It released the equivalent of 30 Hiroshima bombs’ worth of energy, injured over 1,100 people and caused US$33 million in damage.
The likely next asteroid of substantial size to potentially hit Earth is asteroid 2005 ED224. When the 164-foot (50-meter) asteroid passes by on March 11, 2023, there is roughly a 1 in 500,000 chance of impact.
Congress recognized this threat, and in the 1998 Spaceguard Survey, it tasked NASA to find and track 90% of the estimated total of near-Earth objects 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) across or bigger within 10 years. NASA surpassed the 90% goal in 2011.
As of Sept. 18, 2022, astronomers have located 29,724 near-Earth asteroids, of which 10,189 are 460 feet (140 meters) or larger in diameter and 855 are at least 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) across. About 30 new objects are added each week.
Smaller asteroids, like the one that exploded over Russia in 2013, can strike Earth without warning, but larger, more dangerous objects have surprised astronomers too.
Cosmic surprises
We can prevent a disaster only if we know it is coming, and asteroids have sneaked up on Earth before.
A so-called “city-killer” asteroid the size of a football field passed less than 45,000 miles (72,420 kilometers) from Earth in 2019. An asteroid the size of a 747 jet came close in 2021, as did an asteroid 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) wide in 2012. Each of these was discovered only about a day before it passed Earth.
Research suggests that Earth’s rotation creates a blind spot, hiding some asteroids from detection or making them appear stationary. This may be a problem, as some surprise asteroids do not miss us. In 2008, astronomers spotted a small asteroid only 19 hours before it crashed into rural Sudan.
The recent discovery of an asteroid 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) in diameter suggests that there are still big objects lurking.
This crater near Flagstaff, Arizona, was created when an asteroid estimated to be 160 feet (50 meters) across crashed into Earth around 50,000 years ago. USGS/D. Roddy via Wikimedia Commons
What can be done?
To protect the planet from cosmic dangers, early detection is key. At the 2021 Planetary Defense Conference, scientists recommended a minimum of five to 10 years’ preparation time to mount a successful defense against hazardous asteroids.
If astronomers find a dangerous object, there are four ways to mitigate a disaster. The first involves regional first-aid and evacuation measures. A second approach would involve sending a spacecraft to fly near a small- or medium-sized asteroid; the gravity of the craft would slowly change the object’s orbit. To change a bigger asteroid’s path, we can either crash something into it at high speed or detonate a nuclear warhead nearby.
The DART mission will be the first-ever attempt to deflect a large asteroid. But this will not be the first time humanity has sent something to an asteroid. NASA’s Deep Space Impact mission crashed a probe into the comet 9P/Tempel in 2005 to take scientific measurements of the comet, and in 2018 Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission collected samples from the asteroid Ryugu and brought them back to Earth, but neither of these was designed as a planetary defense test.
Investing in planetary defense is akin to buying homeowners insurance. The likelihood of experiencing an event that destroys your house is small, yet people buy insurance nonetheless.
If even a single object larger than 460 feet (140 meters) hits the planet, the devastation and loss of life would be extreme. A bigger impact could quite literally wipe out most species on Earth. Even if no such body is expected to hit Earth in the next 100 years, the chance is not zero. In this low-likelihood-versus-high-consequences scenario, investing in protecting the planet from dangerous cosmic objects may give humanity some peace of mind and could prevent a catastrophe.
This is an updated version of a story originally published on March 1, 2022.