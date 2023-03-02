Man kills himself after being interviewed by detective about 1983 death of his wife

An Oregon man killed himself after the Washington County Sheriff's Office detective interviewed him about the 1983 death of his wife, The Oregonian reported Thursday.

Randal "Randy" McEvers was 70 years old when he passed away from a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 8. His wife Nancy was found with a gunshot wound to her head when McEvers called 911. He told the deputies at the time that her gunshot was self-inflicted and refused to cooperate with the investigation any further.

Nearly 40 years later, in Aug. 2022, investigators began asking him questions after determining that the shooting wasn't suicide. Until last year the case was cold, but they reviewed the interviews with the past investigation.

A previous report by The Oregonian cited McEvers as a possible suspect and the information's findings were being handed to the prosecutors. That's when McEvers took his own life.

“When Randy talked to deputies on the scene, he provided two different versions of events that led up to the shooting, and detectives were called in to investigate further,” deputies wrote in public case documents. “They were assisted by the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.”

The deputies said that the case was now closed because the suspect was dead.