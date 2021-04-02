Suspected Italian spy gave Russia highly confidential material: source

By Crispian Balmer and Domenico Lusi ROME (Reuters) - Italian police have found a stash of classified and highly classified military documents they believe an Italian navy captain gave to a Russian official in return for cash, a judicial source said on Friday. Walter Biot, 54, was arrested on Tuesday in a Rome carpark. A police source said he had been seen handing information to a Russian military attache in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900). The judicial source with access to the case files said police had recovered a memory card containing 181 photos classified as confidential, nine classifi...