SUV crashes into Denny’s restaurant near Houston, injuring 23

Bochene is among around 1,100 defendants associated with the largest prosecution in U.S. history, and until his arrest, was among at least six this summer who were fugitives at one point.

CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane writes that “Bochene is one of a growing number of U.S. Capitol riot defendants who absconded and became fugitives after their arrests or initial court appearances.”

The report notes four of the Jan. 6 fugitives are from the Tampa, Florida area, including Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys.

Worrell was on house arrest awaiting sentencing at the time of his disappearance, the report said.

Others reportedly sought by the FBI include Jonathan Pollock, a Tampa-area man for whom the agency has offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. His sister, Olivia Pollock, is also wanted.

"If you're going to run, you can get hit with additional charges on top of their charges you're already facing," Howard University associate law professor Lucias Outlaw told CBS News. "If you're convicted, the judge is certainly going to take into account that you did not appear in court when you were supposed to and had to be called into court by the U.S. Marshals."

