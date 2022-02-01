Kansas GOP lawmaker arrested for drunk driving

This Monday, Kansas GOP Rep. Suzi Carlson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and briefly booked into jail, The Kansas City Star reports.

She was cited for a DUI of .08 or greater and another for failure to maintain a single lane, and her bond was $1,000.

“We do not have any additional information right now, but we expect local law enforcement to provide more details once they’ve completed their review,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said in a statement.

As The Kansas City Star points out, Carlson is the fourth Kansas lawmaker to be arrested in the past year, following Rep. Aaron Coleman, a Kansas City Democrat, Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, and Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican.

SmartNews