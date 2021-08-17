Taliban spokesman uses GOP talking point on 'big tech' censorship when asked about freedom of speech
Al Jazeera/screen grab

A spokesperson for the Taliban echoed talking points used by Republican politicians to answer a question about freedom of speech in Afghanistan.

The question came during a press conference in Kabul that was broadcast and translated by Al Jazeera.

"This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of information," the spokesperson said. "I can ask [the] Facebook company."

In recent months, conservatives in the United States have accused "big tech" companies like Facebook and Twitter of censoring free speech after a number of people were banned from social media platforms for inciting violence and promoting medical misinformation.

