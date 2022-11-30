NY Man who viciously attacked Asian woman and punched her 100 times sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

A man who was caught on video carrying out an unprovoked attack on an Asian woman in New York has been sentenced to over 17 years in state prison, CNN reports.

Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty in September to assault in the first degree as a hate crime based on an agreement with prosecutors. The video shows him punching her more than 100 times and stomping on her body in the March 11 attack. He was sentenced to 17.5 years in state prison and will be subject to five years of post-release supervision.

The woman suffered brain bleeding, and multiple facial fractures, and other injuries, prosecutors said.

“Because of the viciousness and hate of Tammel Esco, I lost the place I called home for over 24 years, the place where I raised my daughters, and my longtime neighbors … As the attack happened, all I could think was, ‘Please Lord let me live, please Lord my daughters need me,’” the woman said in her victim impact statement. “A complete stranger heartlessly spit, beat and kicked me over 100 times just because of my heritage … My only hope is that God and the criminal justice system will see fit to make sure this never happens to any other innocent family again.”

