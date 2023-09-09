Jake Tapper nails Trump's major weakness among fellow Republicans

CNN host Jake Tapper said in an interview published on Saturday that Donald Trump has an apparent weakness when it comes to Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Senate.
The long-ranging interview, published by Salon, covers a variety of topics, including the media and its evolution over time. The TV news anchor who has previously had some sharp words for Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) also touched on the so-called "Trump era."
Most notably, though, Tapper hit directly at a key weakness of Trump's when he noted that Senate Republicans aren't rushing to endorse the former president, when on paper they should.
"If you look at the House and the Senate, especially the Senate, there is not a run to endorse Donald Trump among Republican colleagues, although you would think a former president would merit such deference. There isn't," Tapper said. "I'm trying to think — I mean, I'm sure Tuberville has, but there isn't a groundswell of Republicans who have endorsed him."
He continues:
"A lot of them are just staying out of it. I think a lot of Republicans in the House and Senate, and probably the governor's offices, too, would prefer that he just go play golf and retire and accept his place in history and the good things he did, in their view, and move on. I think they'd much rather not have to deal with — look, I think Joe Biden is pretty vulnerable, the polls indicate that he is. I think there is a wisdom out there that possibly the only Republican who can lose to Joe Biden is Donald Trump."