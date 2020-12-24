Trump's COVID-19 task force will stop sending weekly recommendations to states: report
Photo: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

On Wednesday, CNN reported that the federal coronavirus task force would no longer proactively send weekly recommendation reports to states. From now on, the task force will only deliver such reports to states that request them.

"This new policy, which one official said came via email, is a departure from the previous process and removes a layer of transparency and vital information amid a raging pandemic," reported Betsy Klein.

"The task force has been sending the reports to key state and public health officials weekly, usually on Mondays or Tuesdays, since June, when a second wave of COVID-19 infections began to spread across the country," continued the report. "The White House has declined to share the reports with press, but CNN has obtained hundreds of reports since then, and some weeks' reports have also been published by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis."

Reports in recent months have painted a grim picture of a holiday-driven surge in cases — one that is so far bearing out as deaths have topped 300,000. They also suggest that Trump knew more about the threat of the virus than he was letting on to the public.