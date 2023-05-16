13-year-olds charged with murdering New Jersey taxi driver during robbery: report
Via YouTube

Three teenagers in New Jersey have been arrested and charged with the robbery and killing of a taxi driver, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 13, 13 and 14, allegedly shot and killed 57-year-old Kofi Addo. When police in Franklin Township arrived on the scene, they found Addo with a gunshot wound and his taxi crashed into a parked car. He was rushed to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Addo was “confronted” by the teens as he picked up a fare Thursday night, the Beast reported. They “intended to rob Mr. Addo when one of the juveniles fired a shot killing Mr. Addo while he was operating the taxi."

Two of the teens have been charged with murder in the first degree as well as other charges. One has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

