Teacher arrested for pulling 12-year-old student's braids during altercation that was caught on video

A 49-year-old Connecticut school teacher has been arrested after she was caught on video pulling the hair of a 12-year-old student during an altercation, WTNH reports.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace. The video shows her clasping on to the student's hair as other students tell her to let go. When she eventually does let go, she appears to push the student's head in the process.

“There’s certain things you say and there’s certain things you don’t say, there’s certain things you do and certain things you’re not supposed to do especially when dealing with people’s children,” the child's mother, Destinie James, said. “At the end of the day, there’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child.”

Wells-Jackson was released on a $20,000 bond and is expected to make her first appearance in court next week.

