Teacher fired after telling student to 'go back to Mexico or Guatemala' after he wouldn't stand for Pledge

A Florida high school teacher was fired after he was caught on video berating a student who wouldn't stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, the Brandenton Herald reports.

Art teacher Robert Reiber yelling that student for "sitting on your butt" as the Pledge was recited. “Don’t shake your leg,” he continued. “If you wanna do something, get up and do it. I’ll defend my country til the very end.”

When the student replied, "I won't hurt you," Reiber fired back, “Then go back to — where are you from Mexico or Guatemala, where?”

“I was born here,” the student replied.

“You were born here,” Reiber says, “and you won’t stand up for the flag?”

Watch the video below.

