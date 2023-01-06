Teacher hospitalized after student starts shooting at Virginia elementary school: report
Crime scene (Shuttershock)

A shooting at a Virginia elementary school this Friday injured a teacher, WAVY reports.

The female teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News was being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center. The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody by police. According to reports, the suspect is a student at the school.

No students were injured in the attack.

“My heart stopped. I was freaking out. I was very nervous just wondering was that one person my son?” one parent told WAVY.

CBS News reports that Police Chief Steve Drew said the situation did not involve someone "going around the school shooting," referring to the fact that the shooting took place in one classroom.

SmartNews