Insurrectionist teacher who told his students debunked election lies praised by new school district: report

A teacher in Burlington, Wisconsin, who was allegedly involved in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has found a new position at a school in Michigan, according to the Racine Journal Times.

"A history teacher who openly questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election and then traveled to Washington D.C. for the infamous Jan. 6, 2021, election protest has resigned from his position at Burlington High School," Scott Williams of the of the Racine Journal Times reported.



"Jeff Taff, who was suspended and investigated by the district in connection with his actions but was found to have not violated school policies, resigned effective June 10, the same day as Burlington High School's year-end graduation ceremony," Williams reported. "Taff had taught at the high school for eight years, although he was pulled out of teaching 'Modern American History' this past school year after the investigation into his activities."

Taff has taken a job teaching history and coaching football at the West Iron Public Schools in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

IN OTHER NEWS: Arizona Republicans were warned that creating a group of fake electors could look 'treasonous'

School board member Dennis Tousignant praised Taff and said he did not have "enough information" to say whether Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

"I can't think of a more involved history teacher than somebody who takes personal time and goes to a rally," Tousignant said.

Taff has claimed he did not enter the Capitol and is not among the nearly 900 Trump supporters charged for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Taff earned about $50,000 a year in Burlington; his salary in Iron River was not immediately available, but records show that teacher salaries in that district start at $34,401, plus an additional estimated 10% for an assistant football coach," the newspaper reported. "Taff came under scrutiny after traveling to Washington for the pro-Trump event on Jan. 6, and after telling his history students that he was 'standing up for election integrity.' School district records also showed that he had distributed to students debunked election fraud claims, as well as COVID-19 conspiracy theories, including that the health crisis was manufactured by the Democratic Party."



