Teacher resigns after 'racially motivated' tirade about his 'idiot' students goes viral

A North Carolina high school teacher has resigned after he was captured on video lashing out at students in a profanity-laced tirade, WCTI-TV reports.

The teacher, who remains unnamed, resigned Friday after the video went viral. Sophomore Cimayiah Josey, who recorded a portion of the incident on her phone, said the outburst came after the teacher asked students to put away their phones and computers and one student talked back.

"Wanna try my authority? Because I am f**king done playing with you idiots," the teacher can be heard saying in the video.

"I'm here because I want to be here. I somewhat enjoy this job. You need something from me. I need nothing from you," the teacher said.

"You can go through life and live on the f**king system, draw your paycheck on the 1st and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don't care. You can be another statistic. I don't care. That's on you and if you think it's funny, I can take you down to the county office and we'll pull the f**king numbers and if you don't like my language, I don't give a s**t."

The student who recorded the video told WCTI-TV that the teacher's rant scared her. “I felt like what he was saying was wrong. I felt like it was racially motivated. It was disrespectful," she explained. "Your job is to encourage me and to push me to be the best I can be, even though it wasn’t said directly to me, dang, that’s how you really think about us."

In a statement, the school district said: "In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect.



"The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district," the district's statement added.

