Teacher’s aide resigns after she’s caught on video hurling racist remark at young Native student
A Wisconsin teacher's aide who made racially insensitive remarks to a high school student has now apologized and resigned, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The incident was a short interaction less than ten seconds long posted on Facebook that showed the aide demeaning the student for their intelligence as well as insulting the student for the financial reparations Native Americans receive.

In front of other students, the aide told the student, who is from the Ho-Chunk Nation, "I don't care if you get a D-minus. You're Native right? Collect your check," the aide continued. "You don't have to give two (expletive) about your future. So, why should I care?"

The video was posted by a relative of the student who was verbally assaulted.

The Black Rivers Falls School District is attempting to make the best out of a bad situation and is trying to use the racist behavior as a learning opportunity to make substantial improvements to the education system, staff and leadership.

"We are deeply sorry that this has happened and we are committed to the success of all our students and expect all staff members to uphold that commitment each and every day," said Superintendent Shelly Severson.

In a further attempt to distance Black Rivers Falls School District from the behavior, Severson said in a public statement to the school community: "Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the (school district)."

