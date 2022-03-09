Lingering Trump support tested as his hand-picked candidate falls in North Carolina primary race

Last week's State of the Union address had Biden, a long-time sufferer of a stutter, accidentally saying "Iran" when he meant "Ukraine." Republican Twitter flew into the stratosphere, triggered over the mistake. But as Charen pointed out, a simple word slip pales in comparison to a president who can't find either country on a world map.

"I thank God every day that Biden is president," she explained. "The Russian offensive against Ukraine is the first crisis of his presidency (other than COVID, which was ongoing when he assumed office) and in this emergency he has redeemed the hopes of those who voted for competence. The administration’s warnings to Moscow were unambiguous without being hysterical. Our revelations of intelligence unmasking Russian disinformation and false flag narratives were on the nose. Biden’s coordination with European allies was neither bullying nor 'leading from behind,' but a skillful presentation of unity (special kudos to Secretary of State Antony Blinken). Biden’s muscular reaffirmation of the U.S. commitment to NATO was crucial not just for Europe but for the world. China is taking notes on how the globe is responding to Putin and perhaps thinking twice about trying to conquer Taiwan."

She noted that Biden's international relationship building means that the United States is again being respected by the leading democracies of the world, not merely North Korea and Russia.

Charen wanted to see Biden place the Ukraine war within the context of history, teaching Americans about their strive to become a democracy after decades of authoritarianism.

"And he ought not to suggest or pretend that Americans can be spared any hardship, even higher gas prices, during this fight," she suggested. If higher gas prices mean preventing a third costly ground war in Europe, Americans would likely understand.

"Seventy-nine percent of Americans already favor banning Russian oil imports even if it means higher gas prices, and it’s a mistake to discount people’s unselfish impulses," she wrote, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The Republican alternative to fighting a war and keeping gas low is "drill, baby, drill," despite the fact that such new drilling wouldn't be available to Americans for years. Meanwhile, oil corporations aren't even drilling the leases that the government has approved, as Jen Psaki explained to a Fox reporter during a daily press briefing.

With criticisms of former presidents on both sides, Charen explained that Biden won't be a push-over. That is, by far, the most significant contrast from the 2020 election results.

In his short term in office, former President Donald Trump pushed to add Russia back into the G-7 and "hinted and blustered about withdrawing from NATO, which would fulfill Putin’s dearest wish." Trump also bought into the Putin lie that they had nothing to do with 2016 election meddling, it was Ukraine instead. He even believes that there is a mysterious missing server that Hillary Clinton sent to Ukraine. There isn't. It all ultimately led to Trump holding back desperately needed aid from Ukraine, while trying to shakedown the president to announce an investigation into Biden.

Thanks to Trump, she explained, Republicans in Congress followed. Fiona Hill attempted to fact-check the lies to their face, but it wasn't successful.

Even now, Trump is still praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "savvy genius."

"But if, God forbid, there were ever a second term, political considerations wouldn’t be dispositive and the most sinister and credulous man ever to disgrace the Oval Office would be unconstrained," closed Charen. "Biden hasn’t been perfect—but he’s a godsend given the alternative."

Read the full column at the Bulwark.