Ted Cruz is Trump's 'biggest lickspittle' -- and all his colleagues hate him: Al Franken
On CNN Wednesday, amid reports that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will lead the GOP's first Electoral College objection, to the Arizona result, former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) discussed his own experiences dealing with Cruz.

"You talked about Senator Ted Cruz," said anchor John Berman. "He is one of the leaders of this effort today to try to overturn the election, try to undermine democracy. And I don't say that lightly. I mean, that is literally what they're doing out in the public today. And you have had some things to say about Ted Cruz in the past. In your book, you write, 'Here's the thing you have to understand about Ted Cruz. I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz."

"And that's a true statement," said Franken.

"So how does his effort today affect you or impact that, one way or the other?" asked Berman.

"It just confirms everything I know about Ted," said Franken. "This is so cynical and this is about him running for president. I mean, you know, Trump insulted his wife, he insulted his father. You saw what Ted Cruz said about Trump during the campaign, and now he is his biggest lickspittle. This man just has no character."

