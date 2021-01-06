Ted Cruz begs Trump's mob to stop after they break into the House and Senate chambers

In D.C. this Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, fighting with police officers and ultimately breaching the House and Senate chambers.

In a frantic message posted to Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) begged the protesters to stand down.

"Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW," Cruz tweeted. "The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support."


Cruz, along with Josh Hawley, led the charge among Senate Republicans who planned to object to the certification of President Donald Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden.