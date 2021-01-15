Ted Cruz to attend inauguration after months of lying that Biden didn’t win: report
Sen. Ted Cruz. (Screenshot)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has spent months pushing the conspiracy theory of election fraud that incited the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6th, but despite it all he will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Three days before the fatal riots, Cruz said that dismissing delusions of election fraud "does real violence."

Even after the riot, Cruz was one of six GOP senators who still voted to overturn the results of the election.

But it seems he's now changed his tune.

"Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, sources tell KXAN. Cruz defended President Trump's claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and volunteered to argue Texas' failed lawsuit challenging election results in four battleground states before the Supreme Court," the NBC station reported.

"Calls for Cruz to resign mounted in the week since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol after Cruz called on his colleagues to object to certifying the Electoral College vote," the network noted. "The U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the violence at the U.S. Capitol where five people died. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said a trial in the Senate will not begin before the inauguration."