'Shove your thoughts and prayers': Ted Cruz slammed for self-aggrandizing speech after Boulder shooting
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday delivered a self-aggrandizing rant in the Senate over the latest mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado that took the lives of ten Americans.

While speaking out in opposition to new restrictions on firearms sales in the wake of the shooting, Cruz accused Democrats of using the shooting as an excuse to disarm law-abiding Americans.

"Every time there's a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders!" he thundered. "What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens."

Cruz then defended Republicans' oft-ridiculed habit of merely offering "thoughts and prayers" after mass shootings instead of taking action to curb gun violence.

"I don't apologize for thoughts or prayers!" he shouted. "And the contempt of Democrats for prayers is an odd sociological thing!"

