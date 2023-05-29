Ted Cruz condemns Uganda's 'horrific' anti-LGBTQ law – and gets backlash from some followers
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday got pushback from some of his followers after he condemned a newly passed law in Uganda that makes homosexuality a crime that is punishable by death.

Writing on Twitter, Cruz, who has long been an opponent of LGBTQ rights in the United States, argued that executing people simply for being gay was far too extreme.

"This Uganda law is horrific and wrong," he wrote. "Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' is grotesque and an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse."

While Cruz's stance drew praise from some of his followers, others lobbed criticism at the senator for speaking out against the law.

"Ted, seems to me your focus should be here at home working to get the unjustly punished J6 prisoners out of jail," wrote one user in response. "I'm disappointed in you."

In a similar sentiment, a different Cruz follower argued that "it's none of our business."

Another follower used Cruz's statement to simply dismiss him as a "RINO."

Cruz follower JD Sharp, on the other hand, defended the law explicitly and argued it would help ensure high fertility rates in Uganda.

Echoing to this theme, one Twitter user replied to Cruz and said they wanted to "make homosexuality shameful again."

