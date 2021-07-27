Ted Cruz uses cover of Jan. 6 hearing to urge Supreme Court to end abortion rights for women
Ted Cruz. (Fox News/screen grab)

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) quietly filed an amicus brief on Tuesday that called on the U.S. Supreme Court to end abortion rights for women.

The lawmakers made the move as the first hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee was getting underway in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"This status quo is untenable," the filing says. "Where a legal has repeatedly failed to offer clarity -- where it has proved unworkable in the past and will likely engender unpredictable consequences in the future -- its existence constitutes an open invitation to judges to interpret it according to their own policy preferences, usurping the constitutional prerogatives of the legislature."

The document concludes: "Roe and Casey should be overruled, and the question of abortion legislation should be returned to the states."

The amicus brief was filed in connection to a Mississippi case that could ban abortions before a fetus becomes viable.

