Ted Cruz blasted for claim the energy industry will die under green law: Because the Texas grid is so dependable?
Screen cap/YouTube

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stepped in it when he commented about the Green New Deal bringing down the energy industry if passed. Cruz's state energy grid fall apart when Texas experienced freezing temperatures that ultimately killed people.

"At least 111 people died in Texas during [the] winter storm, most from hypothermia," reported the Texas Tribune. "The newly revised number is nearly twice the 57 that state health officials estimated last week and will likely continue to grow."

So, according to some, Cruz's comments anticipating the end of the world for alternative energy isn't the best thing for him to address until his state can clean its own house.

Cruz was blasted all over Twitter. See the comments below: