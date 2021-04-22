Ted Cruz blasted for claim the energy industry will die under green law: Because the Texas grid is so dependable?

Screen cap/YouTube
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stepped in it when he commented about the Green New Deal bringing down the energy industry if passed. Cruz's state energy grid fall apart when Texas experienced freezing temperatures that ultimately killed people.
"At least 111 people died in Texas during [the] winter storm, most from hypothermia," reported the Texas Tribune. "The newly revised number is nearly twice the 57 that state health officials estimated last week and will likely continue to grow."
So, according to some, Cruz's comments anticipating the end of the world for alternative energy isn't the best thing for him to address until his state can clean its own house.
The Green New Deal will destroy the American energy industry as we know it.— Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz)1619031855.0
Cruz was blasted all over Twitter. See the comments below:
Started/going (@tedcruz edition) https://t.co/jFbZSwxVVb— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1619045946.0
@SenTedCruz Wont someone think of the poor oil and gas companies 😂— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1619045834.0
@cryborg @SenTedCruz Those are the saddest eyes...— HappiCat (@HappiCat)1619047288.0
Excellent, because as we know it today is not working for America or this planet. Also, speaking of not working for America, that would be you as well.
Lying, hateful, fear mongering, fascist Congressman Ted “da lose" Cruz. We so look forward to the next election! 🙋🏻♂️
— TheRealAmerican (@RealAmerica2021) April 21, 2021
You mean it might deplete the reservoirs of cash the American energy industry uses to buy politicians like you, Ted?
Resign.
— TedCruzMustResign (@TedResign) April 21, 2021
This reminds me of a infamous saying - "If Biden is elected, the stock market will crash". Some things never change. Republicans are so blind to real life issues.
— Jason Lavin (@jasonlavin) April 21, 2021
@KevinMKruse @SenTedCruz Oh noooo... not the eNeRgY iNdUsTrY aS wE kNoW iT! https://t.co/xvAJT2A35z— BringBackDecency (@BringBackDecency)1619045816.0
@besf0rt @SenTedCruz this money should be taxed— Jive Taw King (@Jive Taw King)1619043815.0
@JoJoFromJerz @SenTedCruz He looks like the dude that stole peewee’s bicycle in the peewee Herman movie!— Elysia Fulcher (@Elysia Fulcher)1619048178.0
You spelled “improve" wrong
— Will Tooke (@willtooketv) April 21, 2021
Good!!!! American energy “As we know it" needs to be destroyed and on its bones, build greener, sustainable energy like solar, wind energy, geo thermal, and tidal. Wouldn't be too opposed to nuclear. Kill the oil companies while we are at it. GOP policies are killing the planet
— PastorMikeT (@PastorMikeT1) April 21, 2021