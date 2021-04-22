Ted Cruz blasted for claim the energy industry will die under green law: Because the Texas grid is so dependable?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stepped in it when he commented about the Green New Deal bringing down the energy industry if passed. Cruz's state energy grid fall apart when Texas experienced freezing temperatures that ultimately killed people.

"At least 111 people died in Texas during [the] winter storm, most from hypothermia," reported the Texas Tribune. "The newly revised number is nearly twice the 57 that state health officials estimated last week and will likely continue to grow."

So, according to some, Cruz's comments anticipating the end of the world for alternative energy isn't the best thing for him to address until his state can clean its own house.

Cruz was blasted all over Twitter. See the comments below:

















Excellent, because as we know it today is not working for America or this planet. Also, speaking of not working for America, that would be you as well.



Lying, hateful, fear mongering, fascist Congressman Ted “da lose" Cruz. We so look forward to the next election! 🙋🏻♂️

— TheRealAmerican (@RealAmerica2021) April 21, 2021





You mean it might deplete the reservoirs of cash the American energy industry uses to buy politicians like you, Ted?



Resign.

— TedCruzMustResign (@TedResign) April 21, 2021





This reminds me of a infamous saying - "If Biden is elected, the stock market will crash". Some things never change. Republicans are so blind to real life issues.

— Jason Lavin (@jasonlavin) April 21, 2021

















You spelled “improve" wrong

— Will Tooke (@willtooketv) April 21, 2021



