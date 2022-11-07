Watch: Ted Cruz heckled with 'loud boos and middle fingers' at Houston Astros parade
KXLN/screen grab

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was reportedly booed and heckled at a parade in Houston on Monday.

At a victory parade to celebrate the Houston Astros' World Series championship, Cruz waved while standing in a military vehicle.

According to people who were at the event, Cruz was greeted with "loud boos and middle fingers."

Watch the video clips below.

