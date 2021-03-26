‘Cancun’ trends nationwide on Twitter after Ted Cruz fear-mongers about Mexico

Sen. Ted Cruz along the Rio Grande River. (Screengrab.)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday once again received harsh criticism for fleeing Texas for a Mexican vacation after GOP-caused power outages during a fatal winter storm.
In February, Cruz was blasted for abandoning his state during the disaster and then attempting to blame his choice on his daughters.
The topic resurfaced on Friday after Cruz traveled to the border with Mexico and attempted to join the GOP chorus of fear-mongering about immigration. After he posted a video from the Rio Grande Valley on Twitter, he was harshly reminded about his Cancun vacation.
Here's some of what people were saying:
@tedcruz Remember when you fomented an insurrection and then weeks later dipped on your state to take your family t… https://t.co/PqjSpOHKVx— Matt (@Matt)1616771499.0
Ted Cruz lost power in his $2M mansion for 24 hours and fled to Cancun. Now he’s standing on the shores of the Rio… https://t.co/LSiexMP3Pa— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett)1616771626.0
Ted Cruz: *breathes* Twitter: https://t.co/MZQaO5u2MJ— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1616784082.0
Ted, did you film this when you were in Cancun? You've already crossed the border, we all saw that.
— Katie Porters Whiteboard (@Amy0227) March 26, 2021
Ted Cruz is being heckled at the border and definitely not in a hotel in Cancun: https://t.co/bsEBHBChSl— RJ Dralle (@RJ Dralle)1616783189.0
Any takers on a bet that the Cancun Four Seasons is behind that shrubbery?
— Snark Force 1 (@snarkforce1) March 26, 2021
Every Time Cancun Trends My 1st Thought Is Ted Cancun Cruz https://t.co/x7C7EixUPA— Ragnar (@Ragnar)1616779334.0
Trying to sneak across the border to go back to Cancun?
— El Castigador (@VMICoastie) March 26, 2021
Ted Cruz leading his family across the Rio Grande to safety at the Ritz Carlton, Cancun. https://t.co/LHYKnYAeNR— Aston (@Aston)1616782198.0
50% chance this outside the Ritz Carlton Cancun. https://t.co/UAHnpugxI0— Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego)1616775002.0
When a storm is devastating his state, he flees to Cancun, but when he sees an opportunity to demonize immigrants,… https://t.co/e5UdY4zS1W— Devin Duke (@Devin Duke)1616775634.0
Cancun is trending because Ted Cruz is fucking useless.— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin)1616780813.0
this man is standing by the pool at the marriott cancun https://t.co/vgFC0OsmpR— blaire erskine (@blaire erskine)1616775576.0
@SenateGOP HECKLED? My God, the depravity! Wait...is Ted sure he wasn’t having flashbacks to being heckled in the a… https://t.co/r6ZvxYRTcz— Diletta, Suburban “Housewife” (@Diletta, Suburban “Housewife”)1616777757.0
Cancun Cruz pretended to be at the Texas border last night meanwhile he is standing in the home and garden section… https://t.co/UaeU2rSRyi— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️)1616779575.0
Wait. You’re at the Ritz Carlton Cancun? https://t.co/C7CtyfqLrH— Malcolm Nance (@Malcolm Nance)1616782064.0
They weren't cartel members.... it was the hotel staff from Cancun waiting for you to pay your bill when you desert… https://t.co/aghej9u6sz— USNCPO - Cruz & Hawley are TRAITORS 🇺🇸⚓✈️ (@USNCPO - Cruz & Hawley are TRAITORS 🇺🇸⚓✈️)1616781744.0
Mexico graciously sent a welcoming committee to greet Cancun Cruz. https://t.co/H22lC69Z2q— Ellen Garrison (@Ellen Garrison)1616780325.0