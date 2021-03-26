‘Cancun’ trends nationwide on Twitter after Ted Cruz fear-mongers about Mexico
Sen. Ted Cruz along the Rio Grande River. (Screengrab.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday once again received harsh criticism for fleeing Texas for a Mexican vacation after GOP-caused power outages during a fatal winter storm.

In February, Cruz was blasted for abandoning his state during the disaster and then attempting to blame his choice on his daughters.

The topic resurfaced on Friday after Cruz traveled to the border with Mexico and attempted to join the GOP chorus of fear-mongering about immigration. After he posted a video from the Rio Grande Valley on Twitter, he was harshly reminded about his Cancun vacation.

Here's some of what people were saying: