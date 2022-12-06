'Constitutionalist' Ted Cruz mocked for dodging questions about Trump's anti-Constitution rant

After former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to call for "termination" of the Constitution to correct fictitious "voter fraud" in U.S. elections and restore him to the presidency, certain high-ranking Republican officials have taken to actively condemning his statement. One notable exception: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a lawmaker who staked much of his career on reverence for the Constitution and who reportedly could recite it by heart as a teenager.

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett was quick to point out Cruz's cowardice, in the face of a former president who won the nomination in part by calling his wife ugly and his father a murderer.

"Better late than number," said Burnett. "The number two Republican in the Senate [John Thune] saying he couldn't, quote, 'disagree more with former President Trump, over the weekend calling for, his words, the 'termination of the U.S. Constitution' so he could be reinstalled in the White House. New Hampshire's governor, Chris Sununu, calling Trump's comment 'outrageous'. Former Vice President Mike Pence not directly criticizing Trump, instead saying 'public servants should defend the Constitution'. Interestingly, Senator Ted Cruz wouldn't answer when asked by CNN moments ago for a response to Trump's comment. Wouldn't answer at all, which is odd, because Cruz so often describes himself as a staunch defender of the Constitution as his identity."

"I've spent my life fighting to defend the Constitution," said Cruz in one clip played by CNN. "I'm a constitutionalist," he said in another.

"Does it depend how you define it?" continued Burnett. "For years, we've seen Republicans be silent or make excuses or, you know, try to run away from Trump's outrageousness because of his influence with the Republican base."

"Ted Cruz knows that that's his identity, and yet he just refused to answer the question when we asked him about what Trump said," she added.

