'Lyin Ted' Cruz brags about his visit to see Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

The Republican Senator formerly attacked by Donald Trump as "lyin' Ted" is kissing the ring at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

In a photo posted to Twitter, the Texas senator said that he had dinner with the former president, noting "he's in great spirits!"

Cruz said that the two men were talking about trying to win back the House and Senate in 2022. Cruz is up for reelection again until 2024, but it harkens back to the 2018 comments from Trump, "Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them?"

Trump also infamously attacked Cruz's wife and accused his father of somehow killing former President John F. Kennedy.







