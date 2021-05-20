You can't spell 'emasculated' without Ted Cruz: Texas senator shredded for attacking women in US military

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was so bothered by the Texas winter storm that he jetted off to Cancún just after his power went out. Thursday, that same senator has decided that honoring women in the U.S. military is making the armed forces "emasculated."
As some pointed out, you can't spell "emasculated" without "Ted." Cruz posted a video that promoted the Russian military over the American military. While Russia is attempting to recruit hardened and angry-looking men, the United States is seeking more diversity. As Americans have learned over the years, the battlefield isn't about trench warfare like it was during World War I over 100 years ago. Instead, the Special Operations Command is seeking more women and people of color with backgrounds that make sense for the work SOCOM does.
Cruz's attack led to many mocking him as weak and emasculated, recalling the 2016 attacks by Donald Trump, who attacked Cruz's father and wife. Cruz ultimately went crawling back to Trump when he had to run for reelection.
See the attacks on Cruz below:
@ProjectLincoln Man who never served in the military & emasculated by that former guy complains about emasculated m… https://t.co/0P84D6da2W— Snarkastic Ginger With Shenanigans & Tomfoolery (@Snarkastic Ginger With Shenanigans & Tomfoolery)1621536970.0
Last I checked Republican lawmakers who came within minutes of death or harm from a pack of crazed Trump insurrecti… https://t.co/uWb9zaXAsU— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈)1621540684.0
Hi @tedcruz please confirm #EmasculaTed— The Volatile Mermaid (@The Volatile Mermaid)1621539637.0
Ted Cruz just called the U.S. military “emasculated.” Raise your hand if you know a U.S. military member who’s a… https://t.co/T5DI4c2BQS— Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)1621538688.0
@tedcruz Also, I'm not sure you want to be calling the military "emasculated" after you rolled over for the man who… https://t.co/XQGpTjWZ5q— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse)1621536137.0
"Emasculated." "Could you please use it in a sentence?" "After Donald Trump called Senator Cruz's wife ugly and i… https://t.co/9MvwRyu0kX— Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆)1621538818.0
You’ve never served a single day in the military and you spend your time having dinner and photo ops with a man who… https://t.co/CZzyN0Wv9P— John Phipps, The Most Important Man in the World (@John Phipps, The Most Important Man in the World)1621535098.0
Nothing says emasculated like licking the boots of a man who called your wife ugly. https://t.co/XFFSBTwH69— The Volatile Mermaid (@The Volatile Mermaid)1621538481.0
Just laughed at Ted Cruz's "emasculated" comments. My son just enrolled in the National Guard, and is still being s… https://t.co/15fonFWhwi— Elisa Batista (@Elisa Batista)1621539562.0
Ted, you called Trump a 'pathological liar, ' 'utterly amoral' & 'a sniveling coward' before you emasculated yourse… https://t.co/dD4b9g0Asy— John Fugelsang (@John Fugelsang)1621540874.0
Ted Cruz is worried about someone else being emasculated. That's like Colonel Sanders worried that someone is eati… https://t.co/KfDOK9yB6E— JRehling (@JRehling)1621540410.0
@tedcruz i remember when i emasculated the Marines https://t.co/De0Dcz0naO— Jennifer Comstock (@Jennifer Comstock)1621537851.0
Senators who had the opportunity to but never served in the military do not have any right at all to call our force… https://t.co/Q2P7zGtRYZ— Travis Akers (@Travis Akers)1621540731.0
Geez, "Russian" to judgment much here Ted? BTW, what did Trump call your wife again? #Emasculated #EmasculaTed https://t.co/SiouCAgNov— Dr. Brian Cogan (@Dr. Brian Cogan)1621541277.0
Ted was welcomed in to this country and what does he do? He spreads Russian propaganda and trashes the military. He… https://t.co/gFNCNs4i24— Dr. Ginny McDonald (@Dr. Ginny McDonald)1621537925.0
@tedcruz *emasculated* https://t.co/NAVyZ5JnEn— Case (@Case)1621539178.0
@tedcruz Why are you sharing Russian propaganda videos and slamming the US military--in which you have never served… https://t.co/Q8PDenlcP6— Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth)1621537019.0