Vets shred Ted Cruz after he complains the American military is becoming 'emasculated'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) this week got blowback from some veterans after he warned that the United States military was becoming "woke" and "emasculated."
Cruz on Thursday tweeted out a video comparing recruitment advertisements for the American military and the Russian military, and he said that the American video made the country's armed services appear weak compared to its Russian counterparts.
"Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea," he wrote.
Per the Washington Post, Cruz's tweet got bashed by many veterans who questioned what qualifications he had for calling the American military "emasculated."
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who is an Iraq War vet, was quick to correct her colleague about the reality of the American military.
"Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?" she wrote.
Fellow veteran Amy McGrath also shredded Cruz for bashing the military.
"Dear Ted Cruz -- you have no idea what being a warrior is all about," she wrote. "Signed, all women who have worn the uniform to protect your right to be an ass."
"In service to the Russian government, Ted Cruz is attacking a real U.S. soldier who told her story for a recruiting ad," wrote veteran Brandon Friedman. "Twenty years ago, he'd be forced to resign over this."
And former Missouri Senate candidate and Army National Guard veteran Jason Kander responded to Cruz's tweet by challenging the senator's own masculinity.
"You can do what like seven pushups I'm guessing?" he asked.