Ted Cruz grovels on Fox News and says it was 'dumb' to call Capitol riots a terrorist attack
Ted Cruz. (Fox News/screen grab)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) groveled before Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday when asked about describing the January 6th Capitol riots as a terrorist attack.

Carlson started off by accusing Cruz of deliberately "lying" to smear the MAGA rioters as terrorists.

"You called this a terror attack, when by no definition was this a terror attack," he said. "That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose. I’m wondering why you did."

Cruz replied apologetically.

"The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was, frankly, dumb," he said.

"I don't buy that!" Carlson interjected. "I've known you a long time since before you went to the Senate! You were a Supreme Court contender! You take words as seriously as any man who's served in the Senate! And you repeated that phrase -- I do not believe you used it accidentally."

Watch the video below.


