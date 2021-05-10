Ted Cruz could get GOP primary opponent — but not from the right

In an interview with The Atlantic, former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) indicated he'd consider running against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) when he's up for reelection in 2024.

Speaking to Emma Green, Hurd explained that he's desperately trying to move the Republican Party back to a more moderate position.

Green referenced Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), once thought to be a moderate member of the party, who has now gone off the deep end.

"She was one of your allies in Congress—one of the moderates—but she's also been unabashedly pro-Trump and supported these claims about the 2020 election," said Green. "Do you think that in order to be successful in the Republican Party in 2021, young, rising-all-star Republicans ultimately have to be loyal to the Trump brand?"I don't think that needs to be the case. The way you win is to have clear values and have your actions reflect that, and to talk about those issues. But guess what? There's more than one way to win."

Hurd said that his hope is that the GOP can become popular because they have policy ideas, something rejected now as Republicans opt instead for the culture war.

It "requires two strong parties," said Hurd. "And despite what you see on cable news and on social media, people want us to be able to disagree without being disagreeable. We're going to be more successful in putting our country in a position to continue to uplift humanity for the next 250 years if we focus on those things that unite us."

Green then asked if he plans on running for Cruz's seat or for president. Hurd played coy but admitted that if there's an opportunity, he would consider it.

"If an opportunity to serve my country presents itself, I'll evaluate that. But right now I'm focused on the various aspects of my life. I'm involved with technology and national security and public policy," he said.



Read the full interview at The Atlantic.