Ted Cruz asks Capitol Police chief what could have been done to prevent Jan. 6 rioters

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday asked Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger what could have been done differently to prevent the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cruz, who has been accused of bolstering rioters by objecting to the election results, posed the question to Manger during a Senate Rule Committee hearing.

"We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week," Cruz said, referring to Jan. 6. "And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol."

"My view is that anyone who commits an act of violence should be prosecuted," he continued. "And anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer should go to jail for a very long time. And I think that's a principle that is true regardless of the politics of the violent criminal, whether they are right-wing, left-wing or they got no wings at all."

Cruz added: "As we reflect on what happened a year ago, it is also worth asking as we have as this committee has as this Congress has, I know you have -- what could have been done differently? What could have prevented the breach of the Capitol, what could have prevented the riot getting as far as it did?"

Manger did not blame former President Donald Trump and the Republicans who supported his Jan. 6 efforts to overturn the election.

Instead, he pointed to "intelligence failures" and the lack of officers on the scene to defend the Capitol.

Watch the video below.