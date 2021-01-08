Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley broke their oath of office -- and should resign: leading senator

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) are continuing to receive harsh pushback for inciting the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the capitol.

Both senators pushed conspiracy theories about election fraud and objected to the certification of election results when other Trump supporters stormed the building in support of their efforts to overturn the election.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who is the number three Democrat in the Senate in her role as assistant Democratic leader, on Friday urged both Republicans to resign from the U.S. Senate for breaking their oath of office.

