Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley broke their oath of office -- and should resign: leading senator

Screengrabs.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) are continuing to receive harsh pushback for inciting the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the capitol.
Both senators pushed conspiracy theories about election fraud and objected to the certification of election results when other Trump supporters stormed the building in support of their efforts to overturn the election.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who is the number three Democrat in the Senate in her role as assistant Democratic leader, on Friday urged both Republicans to resign from the U.S. Senate for breaking their oath of office.
Here is the statement Murray posted to Twitter:
I use my voice to tell people what I believe to be right, and I listen to the other side. We hear each other out, w… https://t.co/j1QTRujq7i— Senator Patty Murray (@Senator Patty Murray)1610132611.0
There can be no normalizing or looking away from what played out before our eyes this week. The violent mob that at… https://t.co/EIPynlBMAt— Senator Patty Murray (@Senator Patty Murray)1610132612.0
At the end of the day, our job is to keep this country a democracy where voices win, not brute force. Any Senator w… https://t.co/Wf4GCZaEnR— Senator Patty Murray (@Senator Patty Murray)1610132612.0