"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver summed up the confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with a super-cut of the most "bat-sh*t" questions made by Republicans in the past week.

Among the worst, in his mind, was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who was so proud of himself and his bizarre questions misquoting children's books.

"Ok, ok, just stop, because, just for a second. Don't focus on the stupidity of their questions," said Oliver. "Just appreciate how exquisite that pause was. In it was contained the strength and patients of every Black woman being stretched to its absolute limit. In that pause was the divine calculus where she had to balance, 'How much do I want this job,' and 'How much do I want to cuss out these preposterous people?"

He suggested calling it the Chisholm/Johnson formula, citing NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and Rep. Shirley Chisholm (D-NY), who was the first African American woman in Congress and the first Black woman presidential nomination from one of the two major political parties at the time.

The proof, Oliver said, that those questions were about generating viral soundbites was that Cruz was glued to his Twitter feed's mentions seeking approval.

He called it "kind of amazing," asking the audience to imagine "being Ted Cruz and wanting to hear what people think about you? On the internet!? That is a doom-scroll that will not end well."

Oliver went on to say that the question by the British Royal Family to keep them around to Caribbean nations was the single dumbest question, with the exception of Cruz's question about whether babies are born racist.

See the video below: