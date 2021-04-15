'Cover up that ugly mug': Ted Cruz slammed for lie-ridden excuse for not wearing a mask

Ted Cruz at CPAC (Screen Grab)
On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told CNN that he will no longer wear a mask on the Senate floor while conducting legislative business. He justified his decision by claiming that, "At this point I've been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated" — completely ignoring that many members of Congress, and reporters guests to the Capitol who come and go each day, have not, and in some cases have actively refused, to be vaccinated.
Cruz's refusal to follow public health guidelines drew outrage from commenters on social media, with many demanding he respect the health and safety of those around him.
The modern conservative movement. "I'm fine, I don't care about other people." https://t.co/hJY5G4BgAw— jakedecker (@jakedecker)1618522641.0
Paul, Cruz, Jordan,Hawley just show you can be educated in one way and stupid at the same time https://t.co/JurcCJnVEX— June Curik (@June Curik)1618526523.0
Ted cruz saying out loud that staff and reporters who share is work space don't merit his consideration https://t.co/EGHvfKnQEJ— Sean's News Network (@Sean's News Network)1618526762.0
@SenTedCruz Your rights end where mine begin. You have no right to put others' health at risk. You're a flaming as*… https://t.co/DPyKVU3R9A— Jamie O'Brien (@Jamie O'Brien)1618525093.0
@mkraju At the least he should wear it to cover up that monstrosity of a beard— Turner Davis (@Turner Davis)1618521541.0
@TrashPandaFTW @mkraju Was just thinking the same. If ever there were two people that benefit from covering their f… https://t.co/Kif7vAwzae— Yvonne Laird (@Yvonne Laird)1618525171.0
@Blue7532 @mkraju He did— Pat (@Pat)1618525134.0
You need to look to all the successes he has had with lying about the 2020 presidential election and all the hard w… https://t.co/fPiXrvKXbu— Douglas Jacobberger (@Douglas Jacobberger)1618522610.0