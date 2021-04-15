'Cover up that ugly mug': Ted Cruz slammed for lie-ridden excuse for not wearing a mask

"Wolf, look, I think Congressman Jordan was really emotional," said Gounder. "I think that when we are angry, when we are afraid, when we're in pain, sometimes we lash out. I think, unfortunately, he lashed out at not just the messenger here, but also one of the very people who is leading us out of this mess. I think, to answer the question he was posing of Dr. Fauci, the answer is we do not know. We do not know what portion of people need to be vaccinated until you get to herd immunity. It's like asking a 5-year-old why do you not know calculus. It's been a real crash course over the past year."

"The other wrench in all of this is the rise of these new variants," added Gounder. "And if you have new variants emerging that are more infectious, that means that the percentage of people who need to be vaccinated to get to herd immunity will go up. Congressman Jordan could be part of the solution. In surveys, we see 20 percent of conservatives do not plan at all to get vaccinated. This is something he could be reaching out to his constituents about stepping out to get vaccinated and getting us all closer to safety, health and our freedoms."

Watch below: