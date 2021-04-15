'Cover up that ugly mug': Ted Cruz slammed for lie-ridden excuse for not wearing a mask
Ted Cruz at CPAC (Screen Grab)

On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told CNN that he will no longer wear a mask on the Senate floor while conducting legislative business. He justified his decision by claiming that, "At this point I've been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated" — completely ignoring that many members of Congress, and reporters guests to the Capitol who come and go each day, have not, and in some cases have actively refused, to be vaccinated.

Cruz's refusal to follow public health guidelines drew outrage from commenters on social media, with many demanding he respect the health and safety of those around him.