Ted Cruz faces off with law enforcement at Bozeman, Montana airport

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared to be leaving Montana on Sunday when he had a conflict with an airline employee, a video posted to Reddit said. Cruz was flying out of Bozeman International Airport when he was angered by something not identified in the video and police were called to intervene.

Raw Story reporter Bob Brigham confirmed that this is Bozeman airport. He also explained that there are frequently Republican fundraisers at the Yellowstone Club and Big Sky. It's nearing the weekend of Spring Break, so it's possible that flights were full or the weather stopped some flights out of the city.

He appeared to be wearing his signature grey mask with the condom-shaped cannon on it reading, "Come and take it."

Many flocked to ridicule Cruz for the encounter, with some referencing his flight to Cancún, saying that because it was snowing in Bozeman he was fleeing the area.

Even former MSNBC host Kieth Olbermann had a jab at Cruz.



Raw Story has reached out to Cruz to confirm if it was him in the video and what the problem was at the airport.

