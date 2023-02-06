Ted Cruz claims Buttigieg running against Biden because his 'cadence' is 'mimicking Barack Obama'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that he believes Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will challenge President Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024 because his "cadence" sounds like former President Barack Obama.

In a podcast recorded on Sunday, Cruz commented on a CNN interview with Buttigieg about a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

"Just something I noticed listening to that — did you pick up on Buttigieg's cadence?" Cruz asked his co-host. "He is mimicking Barack Obama."

Using a robotic voice, Cruz repeated some of Buttigieg's quotes.

"He's doing this speed up and pause; speed up and pause," Cruz observed. "And Buttigieg didn't use to speak that way. I think he's getting ambitions of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. And there's no real mystery about that. But it is a little amazing, given the trainwreck he's presided over at the Department of Transportation for two years, that his ambitions have soared so high."

Cruz, a failed presidential candidate, acknowledged that he should focus on the "substance of what he said and not the amusing cadence and affectation that he's put on."

