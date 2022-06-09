Ted Cruz pilloried for saying January 6 hearings are 'idiocy' and 'designed to be theater'

United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) claimed on Thursday that this evening's premier hearing revealing the findings of the House of Representatives' Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is nothing but a political ruse orchestrated by the "idiocy" of the progressive left.
The bipartisan panel, which was established last summer, has interviewed a thousand witnesses who provided documents as well as thousands of hours of eyewitness testimony to what went on before, during, and after the violent insurgency that left five people dead and American democracy on the brink of collapse. Hundreds of individuals who participated in the riot have been arrested and charged with crimes.
Cruz, however, believes the commission, its discoveries, and the six scheduled public hearings are a sham.
"Listen, I gotta say, I think your comment is really unfair to clowns. It's not right to blame clowns for the idiocy of [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi [D-California] and the Democrats," Cruz stewed on Newsmax, a conservative media outlet.
"And this is theater. It's designed to be theater, right down to they brought in a Hollywood producer. This is – it's not unlike watching the Democratic National Convention, which is a slick, propaganda machine. You know, I don't want the DNC convention because I don't believe in the ideas they're pushing," Cruz continued. "That's what this hearing is going to be and it is sadly going to have the warm and enthusiastic embrace of the corrupt corporate media. You know, The New York Times just observed that this hearing 'is a chance for Democrats to change the midterm narrative.' Well, for once, The New York Times accidentally reported the truth, cuz they admitted this is all about politics. This is a campaign ad."
