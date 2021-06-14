Ted Cruz once mocked California for being forced to conserve energy during a heatwave — now Texas must

A tweet mocking California is now coming back to haunt Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). In 2020, as millions of Americans were sitting at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns, California was forced to do rolling blackouts to keep the power grid going.

Cruz mocked California saying that they couldn't perform the basic functions of civilization.

As Vox reporter Aaron Rupar pointed out, that's not a good look for Cruz in 2021 as his state is now suffering from the same problems California had.

Over 100 people were killed in Texas when the private power grid failed during a severe winter storm. Now as summer is getting started in the state, Texas is facing another power problem.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is now begging the state to cut down as much power usage as they can this week, just as California did last year.

"A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions," ERCOT said in a statement.

ERCOT's vice president called it "unusual" for this early in the summer for "so many units" to be "out of service."

See the screen capture of the statement below:



