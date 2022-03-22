'HE IS WRONG': Legal analysts go off on Ted Cruz for his attacks on Judge Jackson

Legal analysts sounded off on Tuesday after Sen .Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearing. The analysts accused the GOP senator of taking facts out of context and trying to twist them into some nefarious conspiracy.
Cruz began with the "critical race theory" claims, asking if it's taught in schools and if she thinks it's appropriate. Judge Jackson sits on the board of a private school, Georgetown Day School, which is not to be confused with Georgetown Prep where Brett Kavanaugh attended.
Republicans are attacking Georgetown Day... which is funny because Republicans think all judges should come from Georgetown Prep.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1647976069
Cruz was aghast by some of the books given to children there, but as Jackson explained, it's a private school, not a public one. CRT isn't taught in public schools as far as she is aware.
Interestingly, law professor Jennifer Taub noted that the books that Cruz objects to seem to be ones about not being racist. "So, is Cruz pro-racist?" she asked.
National Security Lawyer Bradley Moss said the Republicans seem intent on a book burning.
He seems upset by a book called "how to be an antitracist" and "antiracist baby."\n\nSo is Cruz pro-racist?\n\n80/pic.twitter.com/sFsu0Uc2rZ— Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1647976292
Conservatives will not be satisfied until we start having actual book burning parties again.— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1647976408
Is @tedcruz really reading from books in curriculum at a private school on whose board Judge Jackson serves. "I have not reviewed these books. They don't come up in my work as a judge, which is why we are here." BOOM.— Leslie Proll (@Leslie Proll) 1647975634
Cruz claims that CRT views "every conflict as a racial conflict." \n\nHE IS WRONG. \n\nHe asks is that an accurate way of viewing society.\n\nShe says she doesn't think but she has never studied it and it doesn't come up in her work as a judge.\n\n74/— Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1647975873
As Judge Jackson explained, the school was founded in 1945 when racial segregation still existed. Their goal was to value all children at the school.
School was founded in 1945 where there was racial segregation by law. Public schools were segregated. Three Jewish families and three black families formed school so they could integrate their children's education. School is designed so that every child is valued \n\n78/pic.twitter.com/m6CxX7I4JX— Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1647976198
Ted Cruz is trying to call out Judge Jackson as a, what? sponsor of CRT (as if that\u2019s a bad thing) by noting books with anti-racist themes are taught at Georgetown Day School where she\u2019s on the board. She summons her patience & responds with dignity the question didn\u2019t deserve.https://twitter.com/joycewhitevance/status/1506289860482588679\u00a0\u2026— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene) 1647975464
The Independent reporter Andrew Feinberg noted that Cruz's questions about CRT seem to be coordinated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) because just as Cruz was bringing it up, McConnell's office fired off a press release about it.
Cruz's attack on a small DC private school is being coordinated with @LeaderMcConnell's office, which just sent out this press releasepic.twitter.com/Tiyh68Rx0U— Andrew Feinberg (@Andrew Feinberg) 1647975604
Legal analyst Elie Mystal pointed to Cruz's questioning of Judge Jackson on the child predator sentencing. Mystal went on to say that when the records of both are compared, Cruz has a more extensive "activism" for predators, citing his endorsement of Donald Trump. Cruz also defended Judge Brett Kavanaugh after accusations of sexual assault that were never fully investigated in the background check.
Only ONE of them endorsed for President a person who has been accused by 25 women of sexual misconduct.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1647975725
Jackson answers very well, clarifying her law review note as a question about post release registration of sex offenders. Jackson says her note asked if they were punitive or preventative.\n\nCruz has no evidence that they're preventative. But, you know, facts are not what he does.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1647975919
Judge Jackson concludes by schooling Sen Cruz on how sentencing in criminal cases works, under laws passed by Congress. (& the probation reports Cruz wants to see are confidential because of the information they contain, which he should also know)— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene) 1647976657
Matthew Dowd, who explained that he'd worked with Cruz in the past, found it simply saves time to take a dislike to Cruz from the start.
I will say this again having worked with Ted Cruz in 2000 campaign: when people asked me why do folks take such an instant dislike to cruz, my answer was it saves time.— Matthew Dowd (@Matthew Dowd) 1647975779
Remember that Cruz is a) a guaranteed no vote and b) a guaranteed presidential candidate. Everything he asks must be viewed through that prism. Nothing to do with work as a judge.— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman) 1647975615
So far KBJ hasn\u2019t responded to attacks by crying or defending her alcohol habits.— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1647977527
NOW WATCH: Lindsey Graham storms out of Supreme Court hearing after meltdown on chairman Durbin
Lindsey Graham storms out of Supreme Court hearing after meltdown on chairman Durbin www.youtube.com