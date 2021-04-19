Ted Cruz again tries to paint Democrats as the real racists -- and goes down in flames

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday once again tried to smear Democrats as the party of racism -- and got quickly shot down.
Writing on Twitter, Cruz bashed Senate Democrats for holding hearings on the history of racist laws passed in the Southern United States intended to discriminate against Black Americans.
"Impressive candor for Senate Dems to hold a hearing on the history of Jim Crow laws," Cruz wrote. "Bull Connor, Nathan Bedford Forrest (founder of KKK), George Wallace, Robert Byrd -- ALL Democrats. Dems wrote Jim Crow. Sadly, they've got a lot of expertise in bigotry and discrimination."
While Cruz is correct that Southern Democrats were responsible for writing Jim Crow laws, he neglects to mention that it was the Republicans who capitalized on the Southern backlash against the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s by pursuing the so-called "Southern Strategy" that successfully turned the South from a Democratic stronghold into a solidly Republican region.
And as one of Cruz's followers noted, it's now Republicans who are the ones protesting the removal of monuments dedicated to Forrest and other racist figures.
Cruz's tweet drew swift pushback -- check out some reactions below.
@tedcruz Every time some dipshit does the “muh but it was the Dems” thing I like to post this: https://t.co/FdfSCkVZp1— Attorney@Law (@Attorney@Law)1618842592.0
@tedcruz If they created Jim Crow, then why are you speaking out against them for wanting to get rid of their laws?— Exo (@Exo)1618841891.0
When Congress finally ended Jim Crow with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Texas had… https://t.co/uh8ek564ex— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse)1618842421.0
@tedcruz "Dems used to be racist too!" is not the owning of the libs that Ted Cruz thinks it is.— E.J. Kalafarski (@E.J. Kalafarski)1618842368.0
@tedcruz Now let’s discuss which party nominated and elected Barack Obama to the Presidency, and which party contin… https://t.co/Jv9dHAIGTN— Mark R. Yzaguirre (@Mark R. Yzaguirre)1618842728.0
@tedcruz yes, you are correct.....@SenTedCruz now step into 2021 Senator....which party is it NOW that is actively… https://t.co/HyB01JAXCC— TX_Vet (@TX_Vet)1618841990.0
@tedcruz GOT 'EM! Nice job....now explain the 'America First Caucus' and the laws in 47 states the GOP has introduc… https://t.co/2P297uzTBv— Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman)1618842598.0
@tedcruz Welcome to this century Ted, where things are a lot different.— Michael (@Michael)1618841972.0
@tedcruz Sen. Cruz, think of it this way. In 2015-16, Trump insulted your wife and said you were the Zodiac Killer.… https://t.co/V6G28Wvbnd— Matt Gabriele (@Matt Gabriele)1618842205.0
@tedcruz I'll take, "where did the Dixicrats go after the Civil Rights era?" for $500, Alex.— Ghost of Odin (@Ghost of Odin)1618842350.0
@tedcruz I wonder who this guy voted for 🤔 https://t.co/RcQNLnCea7— Gwen (@Gwen)1618841979.0