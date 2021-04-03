Political crisis facing Ted Cruz on full display during Final Four basketball game

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been shunned as a pariah in Texas after he fled the state during a disaster to vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

On Saturday, he attempted to repair he relationship with voters by cheering on both the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears as the two Texas teams faced off in the Final Four.

Cruz posted a photo to Twitter showing him wearing both a Baylor shirt and a Houston hat -- although he was drinking a beer from Massachusetts, instead of a beloved Texas brew like Shiner.

However, the comments revealed how toxic Cruz has become. Here's some of what people were saying:





And drinking a Boston beer instead of one of the many fine brews from your state. Face it, Ted. You're a poser. You can't hang.

— molly (@molls) April 3, 2021





Those are much better than your other conflicted loyalties:

Trump v. Wife

The Big Lie v. Democracy

Cancun v. Texans

— NC Vates (@NCVates) April 3, 2021









Less than two months after deserting your constituents during a freeze that killed many, you claim to represent the entire state of texas. Smdh. You don't represent me!

— Ted Cruz' Pornography Collection 🙏 Please clap 🙏 (@Shrillvoice) April 3, 2021





what if cancun had a team in this game who would you root for then

— Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) April 3, 2021





Cruz drinking a beer brewed in Boston, Massachusetts instead of Texas speaks volumes of his "Texas" pride. 🙄

— Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) April 3, 2021













I thought you like Cancun University?

— BPaiz (@bpaiz) April 3, 2021









Could of least had a Texas beer

— Brian (@bRedRep) April 3, 2021





We lose everyday as Texans with our Senate Representation

— Ann (@annlarraine) April 3, 2021









All of Ted's attempts to be a human being fail dramatically. Perhaps he should try imitating another species.

— Ric Caric (@riccaric) April 3, 2021





Texas may win but with you as a senator the whole state of Texas and the USA loses!

— Goldie71867 (@goldie71867) April 3, 2021













Condolences to your niece and nephew for being related to you.

— 𝘿𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖 (@dariameetsworld) April 3, 2021













You have never represented the entire state, but you do work for a smaller and smaller portion.

— Eric Folkerth (@ericfolkerth) April 3, 2021





















Do us a favor and step down.

— B (@RealTXconserv) April 3, 2021



