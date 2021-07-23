WATCH: Ted Cruz has his own words thrown back in his face for being ‘astoundingly wrong’ on pandemic

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will ridiculed on MSNBC on Thursday for the absurdity of an interview he gave one year ago today.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes payed a clip of Cruz talking about the pandemic last year.

"If it ends up that [Joe] Biden wins in November -- I hope he doesn't, I don't think he will -- but if he does, I guarantee you the week after the election, suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors will say everything's magically better," Cruz predicted. "Go back to work, go back to school, suddenly the problems are solved."



"You won't even have to wait for Biden to be sworn in," he continued. "All they'll need is election day and their willingness to destroy people's lives and livelihoods, they will have accomplished their task. It's wrong and cynical and we shouldn't be a part of it."

Hayes broke down the cynicism inherent in Cruz's predictions.

"Utterly, completely, in every possible conceivable way wrong," Hayes noted. "Just astoundingly, beautifully wrong. Ted cruz, absolutely wrong. It's not how things shook out."

Hayes then said that Cruz's belief that Democrats were treating the pandemic like Republicans treat migrant caravans was classic psychological projection.

"Ted Cruz himself only views the pandemic through a political prism and so he projects it onto everyone else, he thinks Democrats do too," he explained.

Watch:





