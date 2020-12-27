Ted Nugent unloads holiday attack on 'soulless' and 'stupid' Black Lives Matter

Conservative rocker Ted Nugent recently took a shot at the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it "soulless" and "stupid."

In an interview that aired over the weekend, Sinclair broadcasting host Eric Bolling asked Nugent about Colin Kaepernick and other activists who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest systemic racism by police.

Nugent responded by attacking the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I identify those people as being real soulless, real stupid," the musician said. "They don't even know what they're doing. I mean, they claim that somebody's hands were up and they got shot. That's a lie. I know the situation. I've studied those situations and nobody's hands were up and nobody got shot. So the entire premise of that so-called protest is based on a lie."

In fact, the "hands up, don't shoot" slogan originated in Ferguson, Missouri after Michael Brown was shot and killed by police.

"And they can't be that stupid," he added. "They know it's a lie. They're just liars. So when you see someone disrespecting our flag, um, they don't deserve any respect themselves and they should be ashamed of themselves."

Earlier in the interview, Nugent also took time to slam President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats for "glaring criminality and abuse of power and marxism."

Watch the video below from Sinclair broadcasting.