Ex-MAGA candidate name checks FBI while suggesting civil war to 'fight back' against 'scumbags'

Former Pennsylvania candidate Teddy Daniels, a follower of former President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, seemed to suggest civil war this week to deal with "scumbag" politicians. Daniels recently lost his bid to become one of those politicians in Pennsylvania.

"That's what the American people need to understand: they are elected officials; they are politicians," he told OAN host Alison Steinberg on Tuesday. "And all politicians are scumbags!"

"I am with you!" Steinberg exclaimed. "So what do we do? I mean, we can't even win an election anymore. Is there any hope for correcting these elected leaders? It seems like the whole game is rigged."

"Alison, I'll say this, and I'm going to tread very lightly, so the FBI doesn't come knocking at my door," Daniels said.

Steinberg responded with peals of laughter.

"You can vote yourself into socialism, but there's only one other way out of it," Daniels added. "And you can't vote your way out of socialism. And unfortunately, it seems like that's where we might be. We have weak, RINO Republicans with no backbone."

"Stand up and do the right thing and fight back against this Marxist, communist, socialist agenda that has just taken over this country!" he concluded.

Steinberg agreed: "We already seeing it happen in Australia, New Zealand, U.K. We're up next. I don't know if people remember how Covid went down. It started over there first, and it's coming our way. So, if we don't stand up and fight now, it might just be too late."

