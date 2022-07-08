Ohio teen arrested after vowing to 'kill as many Black people as he can on his way to a Jewish synagogue': police
Shutterstock

An Ohio teenager was arrested last month after he threatened to kill his father and revealed plans to attack a Jewish synagogue and Black people, the Cleveland Jewish News reports.

A livestream made by the 15-year-old alerted the FBI to the alleged plot. He was later arrested at his home where two handguns and over 100 rounds of ammunition were found. When police obtained a search warrant for his phone, they found more evidence of his plan. Racist and antisemitic messages and Nazi propaganda were found on the guns.

“He was going to kill his father and take his father’s van, and his game plan was to kill as many Black people as he can on his way to a Jewish synagogue and then shoot people at the synagogue,” Struthers Detective Tommy Schneeman told the Cleveland Jewish News.

The teen was charged with making terroristic threat, domestic violence, inducing panic and threatening violence, and possessing criminal tools.

IN OTHER NEWS: Mike Flynn's 'demented behavior' dissected by former Army colleagues: 'I think he's having mental-health problems'

According to reports, the teen told police that he was distraught over losing his mother and having a strained relationship with his father. He also admitted to being a white supremacist.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the local Jewish community at this time. As always, our security team is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all members of the local Jewish community, and all who work with and visit the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and its agencies," said Andrew Lipkin, CEO of Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. "We are grateful for our partnerships with local law enforcement, and will work with them to ensure the security of our entire Federation campus and to support their efforts to bring those responsible for antisemitic crimes to justice.”

SmartNews