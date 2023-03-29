Teen carjackers arrested after realizing they don't know how to drive a stick shift: police

Two teenagers in Maryland have been arrested after they tried to carjack a person on Saturday but soon realized they couldn't drive the car because it was a stick shift, WBNS reported.

The 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have since been charged with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking each. They have been charged as adults.

The teens reportedly forced open the car door and grabbed the man while demanding he hand over his keys.

The man complied and got out of the car, but when the two teens got into the car they realized they could not drive away because the car had a manual transmission. The pair then jumped out of the car and ran.

When police saw the teens a short time later, they tried to run but were apprehended.

